Policeman commits suicide at Dakar market

A police officer in his 30s, on Wednesday, took his own life, using a pair of scissors in the very center of Dakar, and before eyewitnesses who, desperately tried to stop him, Futurs Media radio station reported. By Ibrahima Dione

According to the report, the tragedy occurred on Wednesday morning at the roundabout of Sandaga (the largest market in Dakar), when the policeman, whose identity has not been disclosed, started fiercely stabbing himself with the scissors.

Several witnesses tried talking him out of it, some of them going as far as intervening physically to restrain him, but in vain, the radio reported.

He eventually died from his injuries, the radio station said.