Politics › Political parties

Happening now

Political Leaders Brainstorm On Peaceful Transition in Cameroon

Published on 03.08.2022 at 11h19 by JDC

Prof Olivier Bilé and staff

This is the plea Professor Olivier Bilé with his political movement, known as les Liberateurs, advocates for a new legislation and institutional reform that will lead Cameroon on new bases.

It is urgent says Professor Olivier Bilé for Cameroon to free itself from what he calls the “State party”. For the leader of this political party, the project of global democratization of Cameroon has been deeply corrupted by the institutional system of the party-state which continues to prevail despite the transition from a single party to a multiparty system.
In this line, which, according to the politician, undermines democratization and maintains the country in a regime of political monolithism, he proposes the creation of the Alliance for a Peaceful Transition in Cameroon (ATPC). It aims at setting on a new political ecosystem within which the political system will be redesigned and renewed.
The political leader’s proposal revolves around a government of transition, national unity, and public safety intended to formulate and implement all the institutional reforms aimed at making the system of governance fairer and more constructive for the country’s future.

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
mm Published on 01.08.2022

Mankon Museum

The Mankon Museum is an art and cultural museum located in Mankon Bamenda. The museum was inaugurated in 2006, and is situated at the entrance…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top