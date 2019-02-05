Poll reveals low awareness of electorates on most political parties in Nigeria

As the commencement of the 2019 presidential and general elections in Nigeria is less than two weeks, a recent public opinion poll conducted by NOIPolls has revealed that apart from the two most popular political parties in Nigeria – the All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), most Nigerians are not aware of most of the registered political parties in the country.The Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February 16, while the Governorship and State Assembly/Abuja Council election will hold on March 2.

The result of the poll released on Tuesday in Abuja by NOIPolls showed a low level of awareness creation on the part of the political parties even as respondents showed some level of awareness on about 26 of the 91 registered political parties.

The report showed that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) came top of the mind for majority of the respondents interviewed with 32 percent awareness rating, followed by Social Democratic Party (SDP) with 17 percent.

It noted that every election year is characterized by different electioneering activities by several participating political parties and that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated that a total of 73 of Nigeria’s 91 political parties are participating in this year’s general elections.

However, the report observed that with less than two weeks to the general elections and “anecdotal evidence reveal the worry of political analysts that the intensity of electioneering by political parties and candidates have been low as compared to the 2015 general elections”.

According to the results of the fact finding survey to ascertain the level of awareness of Nigerians concerning the registered political parties participating in the 2019 general elections apart from the two most popular parties – PDP and APC, the respondents were asked to mention at least 5 of the political parties they are aware of and the poll revealed that APGA (30 percent) topped the list of political parties most Nigerians are aware of.

Other parties include Social Democratic Party (17 percent), Labour Party (8 percent) and People’s Redemption Party (7 percent) amongst others.

It noted that while the All Nigeria Peoples’ Party (ANPP) technically no longer exists, a few Nigerians still mentioned it as a top of the mind party they are aware of.

“It is overwhelmingly surprising that of the 91 registered political parties and 73 participating parties, a vast majority of Nigerians are aware of about 26 of them.

“This indicates low level of awareness creation amongst political parties apart from PDP and APC,” the report said.

The report stressed the need for these political parties to embark on an awareness creation campaign by organizing town hall meetings, rallies and even appearing on live shows on radio and television across the country.