Poll says marijuana, codeine are mostly abused substances in Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading survey and polling firm, NOI Polls Ltd, says that marijuana, codeine and alcohol are the top three drugs and substances mostly abused in Nigeria, particularly amongst the teenagers and young adults aged between the ages of 15 and 29.The firm said in its polling result released on Tuesday in Abuja that the recent documentary by the BBC on widespread abuse of cough syrup with codeine, titled “Sweet Sweet Codeine” and the subsequent ban on the importation and sale of codeine as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in Nigeria, was in line with the result of its previous findings.

It noted that its poll, which corroborates the findings from the BBC documentary, revealed that 91 percent of Nigerians believe that there is a high level of drug and substance abuse in the country.

The report observed that although Nigeria’s drug abuse problem has been put under the spotlight by this new investigative documentary, it noted that that across several major Nigerian cities, many young adults are known to be addicted to several illicit drugs and that in recent times, opioid-based cough syrups in particular have become a serious menace.

According to the report, in 2013, a public opinion poll conducted by NOIPolls revealed that drug and substance is prevalent in the country and this assertion cuts across gender and geo-political zones.

The opinions of Nigerians on drugs or substances that are most abused in Nigerians revealed that Marijuana (34 percent), codeine [Cough syrup (22 percent)] are the most abused drug and substance.

It explained that residents from the North-East of the country accounted for the largest proportion of Nigerians who mentioned codeine.

“Codeine is an addictive opioid that is often prescribed to treat pain and is mixed in with some cough syrups. Although legal in certain circumstances, consuming large amounts of it can cause addiction and organ failure,” it said.

The report quoted media reports as saying that though the codeine is imported, the syrup is made in Nigeria by more than 20 pharmaceutical companies and that codeine syrup is commonly mixed with soft drinks and often consumed by students.

It added that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been fighting this epidemic and in a recent raid, it seized about 24,000 bottles of codeine syrup from a single lorry in Katsina State in northern Nigeria.