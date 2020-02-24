Pompeo writes Cuba to free dissident leader Ferrer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday appealed directly to Cuba to free leading dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer, vowing to hold the communist government accountable for the treatment of prisoners.

In an open letter to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Pompeo said that Ferrer has been “dragged, chained, beaten and burned” by authorities since he was arrested on October 1.

“Until there is democracy and respect for human rights in Cuba and all political prisoners are freed, the United States will continue to hold the regime accountable for its abuses,” Pompeo wrote.

“For the sake of the Cuban people and for the betterment of your nation, we urge you to free Jose Daniel Ferrer immediately and take the first step toward a better future for Cuba.”

Ferrer, one of the most recognizable dissidents who has chosen to stay in Cuba rather than go into exile, was jailed in 2003 after leading calls for democratic political reforms.

After being released in 2011 following pressure from the Roman Catholic Church, he formed the Patriotic Union of Cuba, an opposition group.

Following his latest arrest, Cuba’s official Granma newspaper called Ferrer “a paid agent of the United States,” allegations dismissed by Washington.

European governments and human rights groups have also urged Cuba to release Ferrer.

US President Donald Trump has reversed a thaw in relations under his predecessor Barack Obama, who re-established diplomatic relations and declared engagement to be the best way forward after the failure of a half-century US effort to topple Cuba’s communist government.

Steps by Trump have included sharply reducing the number of flights from the United States to Cuba and restricting remittances.

The Trump administration has highlighted its hard line against leftists in Latin America when rallying exile communities in Florida, an electorally crucial state.