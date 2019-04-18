Poor cooperation undermines Francophone firms – Official

The Secretary of State in charge of Senegalese abroad, Moses Sarr, Thursday lamented “the lack of cooperation” between companies in the French-speaking world and called for the establishment of a sustained and fruitful partnership between them.Speaking in Dakar, Sarr said this is to provide a comprehensive response to their common challenges.

“The lack of cooperation is a source of inefficiency and waste, which has the inevitable result of undermining growth, investment and poverty reduction,” said Sarr, who was chairing the opening of the International Forum of Francophone Business Organization (FIEF).

He therefore encouraged the French-speaking Associations of Employers, organizer of the event, to facilitate contacts between businesses in the Francophone world as well as with national and international institutions and donors.

“The Francophone space represents approximately 8.5 percent of world GDP and 20 percent of world merchandise traded. As such, it must participate fully in the creation of a strong, productive, socially innovative private sector that generates jobs and wealth,” Sarr opined.

Organized for the first time on the African continent, the FIEF is a framework for promoting Francophone businesses and strengthening its economic space as an area of cooperation and solidarity.

Four roundtables on, among other things, strengthening the connectivity of Francophone regions through trade and investment, solutions to develop business within the economic Francophone space, the new attractiveness of economic “Francophonie” as 2030 is in the horizon and the female entrepreneurship, what stakes for the economic Francophonie, will be held during the two-day (18 to 19 April) event.