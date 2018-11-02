Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop for Kinshasa

Monseigneur Fridolin Ambongo Besungu has been appointed by Pope Francis as the new Archbishop of Kinshasa.Archbishop Besungu replaces the retired Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya, the Vatican said in a statement released in the Congolese capital.

“Pope Francis accepted the resignation, for age limit in accordance with the Code of Canon Law of the Catholic Church, presented to him by his eminence Cardinal Laurent Monsegwo Pasinya (79 years old) and appointed, to succeed him, His Excellency Bishop Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, the coadjutor,” the statement said.

Aged 58, the new Archbishop of Kinshasa was ordained a priest in 1988 and graduated in Moral Theology from the Alphonsian Academy in Rome.

Currently Vice-President of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO), Bishop Fridolin Ambongo was Archbishop of Mbandaka-Bikoro in the northwest of the country before being appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Kinshasa on February 6, 2018.