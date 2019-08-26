Pope Francis requests cheap hotels during Mozambique visit

Pope Francis has reportedly instructed the Roman Catholic Church in Mozambique not to book expensive hotels during his visit to the southern African nation next month, APA learnt here on Monday.The pope is due to visit Mozambique from 4-6 September at the invitation of President Filipe Nyusi.

According to a report by private television station STv, the pontiff rejected the five-star accommodation that had initially been booked for him, stressing that he must be accommodated in a lower-level hotel.

The papal entourage consists of 50 members who would be housed at the budget Hotel Africa in the heart of Maputo, which is already under security restrictions.

This will be the second visit to Mozambique by a leader of the Catholic Church. The first visit took place 31 years ago when the late John Paul II landed in Maputo at a time when the country was at war.

During his stay in Mozambique, Pope Francis is expected to pay a courtesy call on Nyusi at his seaside palace where he would also meet government ministers, civil society organisations and the diplomatic corps.

He is also expected to hold an interfaith youth meeting in Maxaquene Sport Pavilion in Maputo on 5 September.

The pope is due to hold mass at a stadium in Maputo before leaving for Madagascar on 6 September.