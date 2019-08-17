Popular Nigerian comedian cheats death

Popular Nigerian comedian, Afamefuna Igwemba commonly known as Klint Da Drunk, cheated death on Friday after surviving a car crash which happened in Bauchi-Jos expressway in the north of the country.The 46-year-old Klint Da Drunk, took to his instragram handle @klintdadrunk to express his joy over life on Friday and expressed gratitude to God for surviving the crash.

“Please, help me in praising God Almighty for delivering us from the Jaws of death. Along Bauchi-Jos express road, we were involved in a terrible car crash.

“We boarded golf 2 on charter as it was the only means to move.

“The driver was careful enough so I had no issues with him but then, out of the blues, a truck jumped right in front of us and road was wet as it had been drizzling.

“The driver tried all he could to stop the car but the slippery road just made it look like he did nothing all I was shouting was “JESUS! JESUS!! JESUS!!!” and with a speed of about 100km/per hr or there about, we rammed right into the back of this truck.”

He said God was merciful and wonderful.

“We got out of the car with very minor injuries.”

The comic actor is a famous stand out comedian and musician who has contributed to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Klint Da Drunk became popular after he made his first appearance in Nigga raw first album “Obodo” then appeared in several other videos.

He became a household name after his unique performance in a ‘Night of a Thousand Laugh’ a comedy show hosted by Opa Willims in several parts of Nigeria.

The renowned comic actor has featured in numerous Nollywood movies which include Destroyer, Chain Reaction, Lost Kingdom, My House Help etc.

He is married to his longtime girlfriend Lillian and their marriage is blessed with two children.

Many celebrities were very thankful and excited that the comedian and other passengers survived the mishap.