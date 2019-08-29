Portuguese firm to invest in Mozambique fuel storage capacity expansion

Portuguese energy firm Galp plans to invest US$138.7 million in logistics to increase its fuel storage capacity in Mozambique, an official said on Thursday.Galp administrator in Mozambique, Paulo Varela said the company is building bases in Beira and Matola for the storage and onward transport of liquid fuels and gas, which would be sold to Botswana, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The official told visiting Portuguese Deputy Minister of the Economy, Pedro Siza Vieira that the proposed expended logistics terminal under construction in Matola would “enhance the use of port and rail facilities to the benefit of Mozambique.”

It is expected to provide “greater security and reliability” in the supplies of LPG cooking gas and would double the storage capacity for gas in southern Mozambique to 6,000 tonnes.

After completion of the terminal Galp would have four logistics bases in Mozambique, where it also operates 120 filling stations.

“This is going to help Mozambique and neighbouring countries hit by fuel shortages” Varela added.