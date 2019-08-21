Post audit: 3, 365 Chadian civil servants go unpaid

At least 3,356 Chadian officials from various ministries will not receive their August salaries after a government-sponsored diploma audit to clean up the state payroll system.The officials targeted by this measure do not hold false diplomas but have no records in the archives of the Chadian civil service.

Still, they had pay codes that allowed them to collect their salaries.

A member of the Commission for the Remediation of the File, reported anonymously that these officials had received several calls inviting them to complete or provide their files, but to no avail.

When asked about his situation, one teacher indicated that he knows some people who are on the list that was released on Wednesday.

However, they had no problems with previous controls.

August’s salary suspensions follow those of February this year.