International › APA

Happening now

Post-conflict Ethiopia: Former protagonists ‘share mutual trust’

Published on 04.02.2023 at 20h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held face-to-face talks with leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on implementing the ceasefire agreement as government officials hailed what they called the mutual trust between former protagonists to the two-year conflict.Friday’s talks were the first between Prime Minister Ahmed and TPLF leaders including Getachew Reda, General Tsadikan Gebretensay and Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede since the bloody conflict began in northern Ethiopia in November 2020.

Abiy along with his delegation consisting of his security adviser Redwan Hussien and Justice Minister Gedeon Timotoes met with TPLF leaders at a place called Halal Kela in Koyisha zone of Ethiopia’s southern region.

“We have assessed the implementation of the peace deal. We discussed how to successfully implement the peace deal,”said Reda who claimed the implementation of the peace deal is promising.

“There is no intention among the people of Tigray or TPLF to go back to war,” said Reda who also admitted that the conflict in northern Ethiopia has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and millions more displaced.

“We are building trust in one another,” said security adviser Redwan Hussien.

Hussien said there is better clarity and commitment to fully implement the peace deal for the good of Ethiopia and its people.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top