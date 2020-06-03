Post-Covid: Ethiopia to be major tourism destinations – Forbes

Forbes.com listed Ethiopia as one of the seven major tourism destinations in the world during Post – COVID-19 period.Forbes list stated that “out of the 54 nations that make up Africa, one could make the argument that Ethiopia has the most fascinating historic background “

According to Forbes, Ethiopia was the second civilization on earth to adopt Christianity, the only African nation to defeat a European power in battle and resisted colonialism during the scramble for Africa.

It is believed that earliest human ancestors first came from the fertile land of Ethiopia.

Forbes suggested that visitors Ethiopia will find a truly diverse scope of natural beauty adding the western edges of the country are home to lush rain forest, which quickly gives way to the towering peaks of the Ethiopian Highlands as one ventures east.

The rich history and spectacular natural sites in Ethiopia like the national cuisine-eating Enjera by hand and other cultural experiences will attract more tourists to the country, making it preferred site after the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia recorded 87 new cases of the coronavirus and two deaths on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the total number of confirmed cases in the horn African nation now stands at 1,344 and the death toll at 14.

The new cases were identified out of the 3,932 laboratory tests conducted in and of the total new confirmed cases, 59 are male and 28 are female with the youngest being 10 years old and the oldest 70 year.

All the confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals and 67 of them are from Addis Ababa, two from Tigray, six from Oromia, seven from Amhara and one from Harari regional states.