Post-poll violence costs Malawi $83m – Mutharika

Published on 05.06.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

Post-election violence has cost the Malawian economy more than MK62 billion (about US$83 million) in the past year, President Peter Mutharika said on Friday.In a State of the Nation Address delivered in parliament, Mutharika said the political violence that triggered by opposition claims that the presidential poll was rigged in his favour “disrupted businesses, undermined revenue and slowed down the economy.”

“I must report to this Assembly that the vandalism; burning of government and private property; the cold-blooded murders and mob killings; and the scaring away of tourists and investors has cost us K62 billion,” he said.

Thousands of Malawians took to the street following the announcement of results of the May 2019 presidential elections, citing irregularities in the computation of the final tally.

The opposition successfully challenged the poll outcome, with the country’s Constitutional Court in February ordering a rerun of the presidential election.

However, this was not before the protesters destroyed property and brought business to a halt in the main cities and towns.

Mutharika accused the protesters of harbouring an ulterior motive “to obliterate the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) economy” and incite public anger against his government.

The DPP leader is set to face against the opposition Tonse Alliance comprising Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima of the United Transformation Movement in the presidential election re-run tentatively set for June 23.

