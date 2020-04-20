Postal Union: Abidjan congress postponed

The twenty-seventh congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) scheduled for Abidjan on August 10-28, 2020 has been postponed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, APA learned on Monday from the Ivorian economic capital.“The Government of Cote d’Ivoire has written to us to propose the postponement of the congress, which will be held when the situation relating to the Covid-19 allows it,” said a UPU statement addressed to member countries, other organizations and observers.

Justifying the postponement of the international meeting, UPU explained that the situation in Cote d’Ivoire, as in many other regions of the world, remains worrisome despite the measures taken by nations against the pandemic.

It said this situation creates uncertainty as to the holding of the UPU congress next August.

“The International Bureau will continue to follow the development of the situation in coordination with the Ivorian authorities and will propose suitable dates when it considers that the congress can be organized safely,” said the statement.

UPU is the main forum for cooperation between actors in the postal sector, ensuring a truly universal network of postal products and services.

The congress is expected to mobilize more than 3,000 delegates from 192 countries.