Posthumous award for Tanzania’s late President Magufuli, others

All is now set for the maiden edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards organized to honour distinguished African personalities.Late Tanzanian president, John Magufuli who died in March 2021, Rwandan leader, Paul Kagame, Nigeria’s Goodluck Jonathan, and a host of others would be honoured at the event which is slated for April 1, 2023, in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

According to the organizers, the event, is intended to celebrate and honour personalities of African heritage who have distinguished themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe.

This, the organizers say have become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.

The African Heritage Awards and Concert will be a celebration and global recognition of outstanding achievements by Africans, including those residing in the diaspora and will cover industries such as business, politics, philanthropy, entertainment/arts and culture, science and technology, and social innovation.

Aside from bestowing international prestige and recognition, the award will focus on the critical importance of culture and leadership, which the organizers believe lies at the core of any shared advancement of socioeconomic and political development in Africa.

The award will also cast a spotlight on individuals who, under challenging circumstances, have empowered their people and impacted their sphere of influence to pave the way for sustainable and equitable development.

Bearing in mind that Africa is root to a plethora of people all over the world who continue to thrive and evolve despite the many issues and challenges stemming from stereotypes, the organizers strongly affirm that the event will contribute immensely to changing the global perception of Africans, and also spur the needed critical mass for the attainment of cultural evolution and revolution in sustainable development.

The highpoint of the event will include creative performances from some of Africa’s best and presentation of awards to diligently selected individuals who have made remarkable impact to humanity.

It will feature presentations by notable persons and leaders, award conferment, performances by musicians, comedians and poets, and a party to cap it off.

The choice of cosmopolitan Kigali to host the maiden edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards, the organizers say, was premised on the many successes of Rwanda as a country, elevated in many respects, as the pride and face of Africa.

At the core of the Afri-Heritage event is the agenda to counter stereotypes by creating a new African narrative; galvanizing and showcasing the true African heritage and recognizing outstanding achievements by Africans.

The event is also expected to promote cultural exchanges and peer review activities, build multi-stakeholder engagement in community participation, harness cultural, political and developmental ideas, foster partnerships and international support for development and showcase Africa’s prospects and potentials.