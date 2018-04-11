Poverty rates in Kenya decline significantly to 36.1 percent-World Bank

The proportion of Kenyans living on less than the international poverty line (US$1.90 per day) has declined from 46.8 percent in 2005/06 to 36.1 percent in 2015/16, according to the 17th edition of the Kenya Economic Update released by the World Bank on Wednesday.The economic update, notes that current monetary and non-monetary poverty indicators in Kenya are better compared to most Sub-Saharan African countries, but continue to lag other lower middle-income countries.

Overall, given Kenya’s income levels and poverty rate, human development indicators are relatively high, illustrating that Kenya performs better on non-monetary dimensions of poverty, the update says.

The update also points out that the agricultural sector was a key driver of poverty reduction in the past decade.

However, this also implies progress in poverty reduction remains vulnerability to agro-climatic shocks such as droughts that can force households back into poverty.

To avoid recurrent seasonal spells of poverty experienced by agricultural households, the report recommends that the country build resilience, including climate-proofing its agriculture.

Kenya has registered growth domestic product (GDP) growth rates above 5 percent for most of the past decade.

However, the KEU notes that the transmission of that growth into increased consumption at household level remains low, or GDP growth would have translated into even higher poverty reduction.

“At the current pace of poverty reduction, about one percentage point per year, Kenya cannot eradicate poverty by 2030,” said Utz Pape, World Bank poverty economist and lead author of the update’s special section on poverty.

“Accelerating the pace of poverty reduction in Kenya will require higher and more inclusive growth rates coupled with a sharper focus on poverty reduction policies,” Pape told a media briefing in Nairobi.

The KEU also notes that most of Kenya’s poor live in rural areas predominantly in the northeastern parts of the country.

This spatial dimension persists, and possibly exacerbated inequality across regions in Kenya. Scaling up and geographic targeting of anti-poverty and social protection programs are important instruments to target the neediest households and reduce regional disparities, according to the economic update.