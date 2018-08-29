Pregnancies drop sharply in 30 Senegalese schools

Thirty Senegalese schools have witnessed a sharp drop in the pregnancy rates among their school girls, from 228 in 2016 to 14 in 2018, thanks to the efforts by the Senegalese Association for Family Welfare (ASBEF).In order to achieve such a result, ASBEF has, through funding from a US NGO set up the Project for the Eradication of Pregnancy in Schools in Senegal (PEGMISS), national daily “Le Soleil” reported Wednesday.

Running through a two-year period (2016 – 2018), the project was implemented in 30 schools located in four areas of the country (Kolda in the South), Fatick in the center-west, Pikine and Guediawaye, (outskirts of Dakar), according to its initiators who showcased Tuesday during a capitalization workshop, the outcome of their activities.

In Kolda, PEGMISS focal point, Elhadj Nfally Sane, declared that prior to the implementation of the scheme, 104 pregnancies were recorded in 10 targeted schools.

But the deployment of the project has reduced this number from “47 in 2017 to only 3 in 2018,” Sane said.

Hailing the role played by the PEGMISS in the fight against school pregnancies as a “milestone” ASBEF National President Dr. Marie Louise Correa commended the “laudable results” obtained, but called for the actors to “capitalize on them” the ultimate aim being “zero pregnancy in schools for the well-being of girls.”