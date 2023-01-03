Premier League : Bryan Mbeumo’s Brentford Brings Down Liverpool Of Joel Matip

Thanks to its Cameroonian striker in all the right moves, Brentford achieved a new victory by beating Liverpool (3-1) last Monday.

According to Footmercato, the Bees know how to poke where it hurts. To kick off the 19th playing. day of the Premier League, Brentford won against Liverpool (3-1) at the Brentford Community Stadium on Monday, after a rhythmic and committed match in which vice-world champion Ibrahim Konaté, back in the starting eleven, will have suffered a lot. The first period, quite crazy, clearly turned to the advantage of the Bees. The Reds and their attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, and Oxlade-Chamberlain, well hampered by the consistent pressing of Brentford.

As often, the men of Thomas Frank, deprived of Ivan Toney, made the difference from a set piece. With great bad luck, Ibrahima Konaté, deflected the ball into his net from a corner (1-0, 19th). And this while Bryan Mbeumo, aligned at the forefront with Yoane Wissa, had missed the target (17th) before colliding with Alisson on the counter (19th).

The former Lorient player then distinguished himself by being denied two goals for an offside position (27th, 39th). But Wissa did not give up and ended up finding the flaw with a nice header (2-0, 42nd). Summoned to react, Jürgen Klopp, with his back to the wall, launched 3 new players upon returning from the locker room (exit Van Dijk, Tsimikas, and Elliott, replaced respectively by Matip, Robertson, and Keita. Paying choices that had the gift of revitalizing his team, with an immediate reaction to the key.

If Núñez was deprived of a nice goal for offside at the start of the action after intervention by the VAR (48th), Oxlade-Chamberlain managed to close the gap with an unstoppable header when receiving a cross-filed by Alexander-Arnorld (2-1, 51st). Determined to extend their series of 5 games without defeat in the league, Liverpool players showed much better intentions but quickly laid siege to the opposing box, as the Bees struggled to get their heads above water. But the attempts of the visiting team were too timid (60th, 67th, 80th, 90th+5) to snatch even a point.

In the end, Brentford was able to turn his back to better hit on the counter, on one of his only chances in the second act. Perfectly launched by Mathias Jensen in-depth, Bryan Mbeumo played with a very feverish Konaté to seal the deserved success of his team (3-1, 84th). Brentford, unbeaten since October 23 (6 games), confirms its good shape and still offers the scalp of a big England, a few weeks after beating Manchester City (2-1).