Presdent Weah makes first appointments

President George Manneh Weah has made several nominations to positions in Government for confirmation by the Liberian Senate in line with Article 54 of the Liberian Constitution.Those nominated include: The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Nathaniel F. McGill; former President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate. Mr. Gbehzohngar M. Findley, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Samuel D. Tweh and Minister of Finance & Development Planning replacing Boima Kamara; Cllr. Charles Gibson.

Others are Minister of Justice replacing Frederick Cherue, and former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Major Gen. Daniel Dee Ziankahn, Minister of National Defense, while Major General Prince C. Johnson was appointed Chief of Staff-AFL to replace Ziankhan and Mr. Sam Mannah appointed as Presidential Press Secretary.

According to a press statement issued in Monrovia, the Director General of the General Services Agency, Mary Broh, Education Minister George Werner, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe and acting Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf have been ordered to stay in their positions until further notice.

Prsident Weah is yet to make appointments to several other ministries, heads of public corporations and commissions.