President Akufo-Addo appoints new Chief of Defence Staff

Published on 31.01.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

Ghana’s Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to act as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).Rear Admiral Amoama replaces the CDS, Lt..Gen Obed Akwa, who has completed his tour of duty and subsequently retired from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Local media reports quoted a statement by the Presidency as saying that Rear Admiral Amoama’s appointment takes effect from Friday, February 5, 2021 and that he would act in that capacity pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

The reports added that Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu has been appointed to act as Chief of Naval Staff, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

Rear Admiral Yakubu was until the appointment, the Chief of Staff at the GAF Headquarters and that the appointment also takes effect from Friday, February 5, 2021.

According to the statement, a new Chief of Staff will be appointed in due course to fill the vacancy at the GAF’s Headquarters.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed gratitude to the outgoing CDS for his ‘dedicated and meritorious’ service to the Ghana Armed Forces.

