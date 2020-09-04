President Akufo-Addo assures Nigerians in Ghana of their safety

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Nigerians living in Ghana of their safety and that they can continue to live, work and trade in the country peacefully.Receiving the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Ghanajabiamile and his delegation at the Jubilee House Accra on Thursday, the Ghanaian leader said that despite the contending issues raised on the relations between the two countries that “Nigerian residents in Ghana are safe”.

The Ghanaian leader said that he was alarmed by the tone and issues that emerged in the statement that was issued by the Nigerian information minister, and that he had to speak to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari immediately when the matter came up to find a solution to the issue

He, however, expressed delight that the officials of two countries, had gotten together to chart a way forward in the spirit of maintaining the friendship between Ghana and Nigeria.

Local media reports on Friday quoted President Akufo Addo as praising the suggestion for the setting up of a Ghana-Nigeria Business Council to oversee the trade and investment matters between the two countries, saying: “It may well be long overdue, but the time has come for it to be done and I think it is a worthwhile step that is being taken.“

He told the Nigerian delegation that he had in discussions with his Nigerian counterpart mooted the idea of setting up a Joint Ministerial Committee to shepherd issues between the two countries and report outcomes to both presidents on how matters should be resolved.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria had earlier proposed a joint business council that would handle matters of trade and investment between the two countries.

The initiative was as a result of the recent high-level exchanges between the two countries over the closure of Nigerian owned businesses in Ghana for allegedly breaching Ghana’s domestic investment laws.

Mr. Gbajabiamila said that perceived frosty relations between Ghana and Nigeria were due to “misconceptions and misinformation” by the people as to the real issues of Nigerians in Ghana.

Ghana is going to the polls in December for presidential and Parliamentary elections and it is also hosting the Secretariat of the African Regional trade AfCFTA and it is not in the interest President Akufo Addo and political party, the NPP to be shutting out businesses and traders from its West African neighbours.