President Akufo-Addo attends swearing in ceremonies of Presidents of Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea

Published on 14.12.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is today attending the swearing in ceremony of President-elect of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, in Abidjan as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments.According to local media reports in Accra on Monday, President Akufo-Addo, who left Accra on Sunday, is also expected to attend the investiture of the Guinean President-elect Prof. Alpha Condé in Conakry on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

 The Ghanaian leader is expected to leave for the UK after the investiture ceremony on Tuesday on a private visit.

President Akufo Addo, who is expected back in Ghana on Monday, December 21, 2020, is accompanied on the trip by the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and other senior government officials.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will act for the president during the eight-day trip abroad, the reports quoted an official statement as saying.

