President Akufo Addo begins self-isolation after exposure to COVID-19 positive associate

Published on 05.07.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday began a 14-day precautionary self-isolation after his exposure to a COVID-19 positive associate in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.Local media reports said that a statement by Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, late on Saturday said: “The President, as of today, (Saturday), has tested negative for COVID-19.

“The President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

According to the statement, the self-isolation is on the advice of doctors and the need to be cautious.

“The President will during the period be working from the Presidential Villa in the Jubilee House Accra,” the statement added

