President Akufo-Addo of Ghana attends G5 Sahel Summit in Chad

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana left Accra on Monday to attend the 7th Session of the Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the G5 Sahel in N’Djamena, Chad.According local media reports on Monday, President Akufo-Addo is attending the Summit as the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS.

The Summit, according to the reports, will deliberate on the progress being made against the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.

The Ghanaian leader, who is accompanied to the Summit by the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and some top officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back in Accra after the Summit later today.