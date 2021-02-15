International › APA

Happening now

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana attends G5 Sahel Summit in Chad

Published on 15.02.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana left Accra on Monday to attend the 7th Session of the Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the G5 Sahel in N’Djamena, Chad.According local media reports on Monday, President Akufo-Addo is attending the Summit as the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS.

The Summit, according to the reports, will deliberate on the progress being made against the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the region.

The Ghanaian leader, who is accompanied to the Summit by the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-designate for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, and some top officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back in Accra after the Summit later today.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top