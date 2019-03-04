President Akufo-Addo tasks agencies on earthquake emergency plans

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the various security agencies headed by the Interior Ministry to prepare a national earthquake emergency plan to help minimise the impact in times of an earthquake emergency.The directive has come a day after Ghana experienced another high impact earth tremor on Saturday night, around 11pm, local time.

The Daily Graphic reports on Monday that the Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, has revealed on Sunday.

Before the earth tremor on Saturday, there had been some recorded cases on March 2018, December 2018, and January 2019, all measuring above 2.6 on the Richter scale.

The Saturday tremor lasted a little longer than the ones experienced before, thereby reechoing the warning by the Geological Services Department that Ghana was sitting on a time-bomb in terms of earthquake.

Mr. Prempeh therefore assured that his administration would collaborate with other agencies to initiate plans to help rescue citizens in times of an earthquake.

As of Monday morning, Ghanaian citizens are discussing the experience they had in the night after returning from various outing programmes.