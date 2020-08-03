President Akufo-Addo unveils Volkswagen assembled vehicles

International › APA

Published on 03.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has unveiled the first Volkswagen (VW) vehicles assembled in the company’s assembly plant in Ghana.Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Monday, President Akufo-Addo noted that the assembly plant will create hundreds of highly skilled jobs, reduce billions of dollars spent on the importation of second-hand vehicles as well as earn foreign exchange through the exportation of made-in-Ghana vehicles.

Local media report quoted the elated President Akufo-Addo as saying the “it is a good day for Mother Ghana”.

The Ghanaian President expressed the hope that other international automobile companies, which have indicated interest to set-up assembly plants in Ghana, will soon follow the pioneering example of Volkswagen and the Chinese company, Sinotruk, which has already engaged in the assembly of trucks in Ghana.

The models being assembled by Volkswagen in Ghana are Tiguan, Teramont, Amarok, Caddy, Polo and Passat.

The company is eyeing the largely untapped markets for new cars and  vehicles in West Africa where billions of dollars are spent annually on the importation of second-hand vehicles.  

