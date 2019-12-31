President Biya addresses Cameroonians in traditional end of year message today

Cameroonians all over the country have begun expressing their varying expectations with regards to the Head of State’s traditional end of year speech to be delivered in the hours ahead.

According to many, the problem in the North West and South West regions of the country that has caused untold sufferings to both the State and individuals should be given priority.

Some of them wish to know the adequate measures the Head of State has put in place to bring back lasting peace to these two English speaking regions after the holding of the Major National Dialogue convened most particularly to seek solutions to the crisis.

Others have mentioned the problem of Youths unemployment that has reportedly caused many to get involved in some obnoxious practices to find their way out of many situations.

Talking about the February 9, 2020 Municipal and Legislative elections, some have expressed the desire to see the Head of State express himself on this political rendezvous.

Whether he addresses all these issues or not, President Biya will certainly speak to his fellow Cameroonians today in his traditional end of year message that seeks to evaluate the progress and challenges of the ending year and give plans for the new one.