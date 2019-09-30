The Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has challenged participants at the Major National Dialogue to seek for lasting solutions so as to bring back peace to the criss-hit North West and South West regions.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute was speaking today at the opening ceremony of the Major National Dialogue at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

Addressing the participants, he reminded them of the objective of the event and appealed to their senses of patriotism and responsibility during the different plenary sittings and work in commissions, indicating their decisions will determine the fate of the country.

“I appreciate the historical responsibility we have toward our children, our grand children and future generations. By deciding to invite Cameroon’s constructive force to this Major National dialogue, President Biya makes each of us fully responsible for the fate of our country.” PM Dion Ngute said.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute recalled the atrocities committed in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions and further challenged the participants to seek for durable solutions to the problem.

“The gravity of the situation in the North West and South West regions must challenge and concern us but above all oblige us all individually and collectively, regardless of our regions, origine, our political or religious conviction, to achieve a result, that is , to restore peace and tranquillity in these two regions.”