President Buhari leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Investment Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving Abuja on Monday, October 25, 2021, for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja that President Buhari would be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, Captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

The three-day event, with the theme, Investment in Humanity, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

Among those set to accompany him on the trip are the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno, Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Some participants from the private sector include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

“President Buhari will perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makka before returning to the country on Friday,” the statement added.