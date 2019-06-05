President Buhari receives Ghanaian leader in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo in Abuja.The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad, said on Twitter that President Buhari received the Ghanaian leader on Wednesday afternoon at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“President @MBuhari this afternoon, received in courtesy call Ghanaian President, His Excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo at the State House, Abuja,” he said.

“The meeting comes three days after the President returned to Abuja from Saudi Arabia where he attended the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” he added.

He did not give more details on the meeting between the two leaders.