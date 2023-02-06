President Buhari says killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso is unwelcomed

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says that he received the tragic news of the murder of a number Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Kaolak, Senegal, when the buses conveying them came under gun attack in Burkina Faso.In a statement on Monday in Abuja, President Buhari said that the development was unwelcome and that engagements were ongoing with Burkinabe authorities to ensure justice would be served.

He expressed his condolences and prayed for the safety of other Nigerians stranded there.

The Nigerian leader assured that the Federal Government would make every effort to secure the mortal remains of the deceased and the survivors of the attack.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, said in a brief communique that it was awaiting the outcome of the investigation of the unfortunate incident by the Burkinabe authorities and if necessary, to ensure that all culprits are appropriately sanctioned.