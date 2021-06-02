President Buhari seeks partnership with Nigerian editors to build secure, inclusive nation

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has called for partnership between the Federal Government and the media to build a strong, safe, secure and inclusive Nigeria.In his congratulatory message to Mr. Mustapha Isa, the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), who emerged victorious at the just concluded election and convention of the Guild in Kano in northern Nigeria.

President Buhari, who expressed good wishes for the tenure of Isa also congratulated those, who emerged as members of the Standing Committee, both the re-elected and the ones who won fresh seats.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Nigerian leader on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Tuesday that President Buhari also called on the newly-elected executive to join his administration in the efforts to rid the country of fake news and avoid negativism.

He also advised the Nigerian media to abstain from content that is against the maintenance of law and order and the sustenance of national security.

The Nigerian leader commended the rancour-free conduct of the elections and the unanimous acceptance of the outcome, saying that this has set a good standard for other unions to copy.