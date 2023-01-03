President Buhari signs $44bn 2023 budget into law

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja signed the 2023 Budget of N21.83tn (about $44.733 billion) into law.Speaking at the signing ceremony of the budget, themed the 2023 transition budget, Buhari promised that the federal government would speed up critical infrastructure projects nationwide as his APC-led government will exit on May 29, 2023 for the next elected government to take over the administration of the country.

The Nigerian leader explained that the budget he signed was increased by the lawmakers to N21.83 trillion as against N20.51 trillion proposed by the executive arm of government.

Buhari, who also signed the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act, stated that it would enable his government to respond to the havoc caused by the recent nationwide floods on infrastructure and the agriculture sectors.

He assured that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning will later provide the breakdown and details of the budget and 2022 Finance Act.

Buhari, however, explained that he decided to sign the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law as passed by the lawmakers to allow for swift implementation of the budget, but directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to engage with the lawmakers to revisit some of the changes made to the budget proposal.

The budget signing ceremony was witnessed by Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

