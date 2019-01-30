President Kenyatta mourns US musician James Ingram

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday joined fellow leaders and music lovers across the world in mourning the death of James Edward Ingram, one of the finest American singers of his generation.The late James Ingram was an Rn’B singer, songwriter, record producer and instrumentalist who also doubled as an actor.

In his message of condolence, Kenyatta said James was a gifted musician who used his God-given talent to spread messages of peace, love and co-existence with a view to making the world a better place for all.

Kenyatta said the two-time Grammy Award winner will be remembered for his moving lyrics, soothing voice and uplifting messages.

“James Ingram was a true gift from God to the world, and especially those of us who love and enjoy Rn’B music. James had an amazing voice, his compositions gave many hope and his music will forever remain a lasting reminder of the great musician he was,” Kenyatta eulogised.

Ingram, who has died after losing his battle with brain cancer at the age of 66 years, is best remembered for his top hits, among them: ‘It’s Your Night’, ‘Never Felt So Good’, and ‘Always You’ released in 1983, 1986 and 1993 respectively.