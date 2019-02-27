President Kiir on South Sudan ‘peace tour’

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has begun a whistle-stop ‘peace tour’ of his country’s Eastern Lakes region with a stopover in the state capital Yirol.It is part of his regional tour to the country’s Bahr Al-Ghazal region where he is expected to brief its populations on the peace deal his government signed with rebel leader Riek Machar.

The Presidency said last week that President Kiir will start the tour later this week and will start at Terekeka State in the Equatoria region and end at Lol State in the Bahr Al-Ghazal region in the west of the country.

The President who is also expected to tour the remaining two regions of Upper Nile and Equatoria is expected to enlighten the people of South Sudan about the progress in implementing the peace agreement.

In a brief statement a spokesman for the Eastern Lakes State governor, said President Salva Kiir arrived in Mingkaman, Eastern Lakes State (ELS) state capital Yirol where he will hold a peace rally.

Kiir was received upon arrival by the state governor Gen. Mangar Buong.