President Ouattara wins second term

Published on 03.11.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara of the ruling Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) has secured a third term, polling 94.27 percent of Saturday’s presidential vote, according to provisional results announced on Tuesday by the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI).Speaking on national television (RTI), CEI President Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert said that 17,601 polling stations opened throughout the national territory, corresponding to an electoral population of 6,066,441 including 3,269,813 voters.

The country had a total of 22,381 polling stations.

There were 53,894 spoiled ballots, or 1.66 percent, while the number of blank ballots was estimated at 35,099, or 1.09 percent.

The number of votes cast was 3,215,909 with a voter turnout of 53.90 percent.

Ouattara obtained 3,031,483 votes, followed by independent candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin with 64,011 votes (1.99 percent).

The candidate of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI) Bédié Konan Aimé Henri came third with 53,330 votes or 1.66 percent.

The candidate of the opposition Ivorian Popular Front (FPI, Affi Nguessan Pascal polled 31,986 votes or 0.99 percent.

The two opposition candidates had called for a boycott of the polls, but did not formally withdraw their candidacy.

The opposition denounced Ouattara’s candidacy, which they described as unconstitutional.

Last Saturday’s election was marred by violence in some localities across the country.

“In accordance with Article 59 of the Electoral Code, the Independent Electoral Commission will transmit to the Constitutional Council, a copy of the minutes of the counting of votes, accompanied by supporting documents within three days, it is the responsibility of this institution to proclaim the final result,” the CEI head concluded.