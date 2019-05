President Felix Tshisekedi arrived in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday evening, where he is the guest of honour at the inauguration of his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as the rainbow nation’s leader.The inauguration, scheduled for Saturday at Tswane’s Loftus Stadium, takes place in the presence of other heads of state, including Angola’s Joao Lorenço and Macky Sall of Senegal.

Tshisekedi is accompanied by his wife Denise Nyakeru.