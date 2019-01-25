President Uhuru Kenyatta pays official visit to Eritrea

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is on an official visit to Eritrea, the first after bilateral relations became difficult in 2011.It would be recalled that the last visit by a Kenyan President to Eritrea was in 1999.

The visit comes after peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea, following which a number of East African states have sought to improve ties with Asmara.

During his official visit to Kenya in 2018, Eritrean President Issayas Afewerki held talks with Kenyatta focused on regional peace and stability, it was learned.

Afwerki’s visit to Kenya was the second during Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency after his official visit in 2013, to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations in Nairobi, thus ending years of speculation over relations between the two nations.

At one time, the Kenyan Foreign Ministry accused the Eritrean government of supplying arms to the Al-Shabab militant group.

The Eritrean authorities rejected the claims, even as the Kenyan side threatened to review bilateral relations with Asmara.

However, Kenya is currently exploring possibilities for re-opening an embassy in Asmara.