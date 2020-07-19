President, Vice President of ECOWAS Court re-elected for another term of 2 years

The President of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has been re-elected for a second term of two years by his peers.A statement by the regional court said that during an election that was conducted on Wednesday, 15th July 2020 by the five judges of the Court and that the Vice President, Honorable Justice Gberi-be Ouattara was also re-elected for another term of two years.

Reacting to his re-election, Justice Asante commended his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to use the second term to consolidate the improvements made in order to improve on the functioning of the Court and the delivery of its mandate.

“I want to use the opportunity to thank my colleagues for the honour done me and my country Ghana for the re-election which shows that they approve of the trajectory which we are collectively taking the Court towards.

“I also want to commend them for working tirelessly together in contributing to the modest achievements we have achieved since coming on board, which are manifested in the significant improvements recorded in the swift and effective disposal of cases since we took office two years ago,” local media reports quoted the statement as saying.

‘’The five judges of the Court include Justices Edward Amoako Asante (Ghana) President, Gberi-be Ouattara (La Cote D’Ivoire) Vice President, Dupe Atoki (Nigeria), Keiukura Bangura (Sierra Leone) and Januaria T.S. Moreira Costa (Cape Verde),” it added.