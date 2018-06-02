President Weah attending EDD Summit

Liberia President George Manneh Weah departed Monrovia Saturday for the Kingdom of Belgium to honour an invitation by the European Union (EU) to attend the European Development Days (EDD) Summit.The EDD Summit is organized by the European Commission each year, to bring the development community together to share ideas and experiences in ways that inspire new partnerships and innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

For its 12th edition, EDD 2018 brings together the European Union’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Gender equality and women empowerment are at the core of European values and enshrined within the EU’s legal and political framework.

The theme for this year’s summit is: “Women and Girls at the Forefront of Sustainable Development: Protect, Empower, and Invest.”

While in Brussels, Weah will meet several European Leaders including Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission and Donald Tusk, president of the European Council. He will also hold discussions with the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed.

President Weah will also meet with the King of Belgium, His Royal Highness, King Philippe at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

The Liberian leader on behalf of the government of Liberia will sign an Economic Cooperation Agreement between Liberia and the EU that will be geared towards supporting the President’s Pro-Poor Agenda.

The President is also expected to engage the EU on previous commitments to rehabilitate several highways in the country.