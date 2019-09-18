President Weah consoles families of fire disaster victims

President George Manneh Weah of Liberia Wednesday visited the scene of the fire disaster that
reportedly left 29 persons, including children charred to death, promising the Muslim community
of government’s cooperation in investigating the cause of the fatal incident.“It is completely heartbreaking and unfortunate that we lost this high
number of innocent citizens to fire. On behalf of my government, I
extend sincere sympathies,” the President told the crowd of community
residents. who had gathered to behold the tragic scene.
The President assured the families and Muslim community that
government will work with them to investigate the cause of the fire
and to assist the bereaved families in any way possible and provide
assistance to four others said to be in critical condition at a local
hospital.
The Liberian Leader, accompanied by several officials of government,
described as unfortunate, pitiful and horrific the fire incident that
has befallen the Muslim community.
“I was touched by the terrible news and decided to rush here this
morning to see for myself the families of the children and the
community leadership to extend my sympathy,” he said.
“It is saddening even when a single citizen dies; what much more
about 28 children, potential leaders, who were aspiring for a better and
prosperous future,” he added.
The Liberian Leader called on Liberians irrespective of their
religious beliefs to pray for the bereaved families during their
difficult and trying times.
The children, according to the Grand Mufti of Monrovia, Shieh Abubakar
Sumarou, will be buried in a mass grave after the funeral rites.