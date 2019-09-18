President Weah consoles families of fire disaster victims

President George Manneh Weah of Liberia Wednesday visited the scene of the fire disaster that

reportedly left 29 persons, including children charred to death, promising the Muslim community

of government’s cooperation in investigating the cause of the fatal incident.“It is completely heartbreaking and unfortunate that we lost this high

number of innocent citizens to fire. On behalf of my government, I

extend sincere sympathies,” the President told the crowd of community

residents. who had gathered to behold the tragic scene.

The President assured the families and Muslim community that

government will work with them to investigate the cause of the fire

and to assist the bereaved families in any way possible and provide

assistance to four others said to be in critical condition at a local

hospital.

The Liberian Leader, accompanied by several officials of government,

described as unfortunate, pitiful and horrific the fire incident that

has befallen the Muslim community.

“I was touched by the terrible news and decided to rush here this

morning to see for myself the families of the children and the

community leadership to extend my sympathy,” he said.

“It is saddening even when a single citizen dies; what much more

about 28 children, potential leaders, who were aspiring for a better and

prosperous future,” he added.

The Liberian Leader called on Liberians irrespective of their

religious beliefs to pray for the bereaved families during their

difficult and trying times.

The children, according to the Grand Mufti of Monrovia, Shieh Abubakar

Sumarou, will be buried in a mass grave after the funeral rites.