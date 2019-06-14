President Weah says Liberia’s gratitude to Nigeria unending

President George Weah says the Government and People of Liberia remain forever grateful to the Government and People of Nigeria for the pivotal role they played in bringing about lasting peace “to our beloved country Liberia.”He said Liberia looks forward to fostering strengthened bilateral relations with Nigeria for the mutual benefits of both nations and peoples.

Pres. Weah made the statement on his official Facebook page upon return from Abuja where he was guest at the occasion marking Democracy Day in Nigeria on Wednesday.

He thanked his counterpart Muhammadu Buhari, and the people of Nigeria for the warm reception accorded his delegation, noting that he was honored by the invitation.

During the difficult days of Liberia’s civil conflict Nigerian troops contributed immensely to ensuring that peace returned to Liberia.

Meanwhile, President Weah has returned to the country following the three-day visit to Abuja, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Weah and dozens of other world leaders on June 12 attended Nigeria’s Democracy Day and ceremonies climaxing President Buhari’s inauguration.

Buhari was inaugurated May 29, but opted to climax his inauguration with the celebration of the country’s ‘Democracy Day’ where he delivered his inaugural oration.

Presidents George Manneh Weah and Muhammadu Buhari held a tête-à-tête after which they spoke to journalists on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

Both leaders discussed the need to solidify relations between the two nations towards advancing diplomatic ties and promoting security, trade, investments and economic advancement of their respective peoples and countries.