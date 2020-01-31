President Weah urges Liberians to ‘maintain spirit of unity’

Liberian President George Manneh Weah has called on his compatriots

to continue upholding the “spirit of unity” and support all national activities

geared towards the development of the young people for the future.Speaking to journalists at the close of the 2019-2020 National County

Sports Meet at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium Sports complex in

Monrovia, the Chief Patron of Sports said that the essence of the

tournament was for Liberians to come together as one people so that the

spirit of unity can prevail.

He noted that the county meet brings unity among Liberians because people

from different segments of society gather to grace the tournament and

cheer their respective counties peacefully.

“A beautiful county meet was organized and well attended by all

Liberians, and I want to use this medium to extend my gratitude to all

sports lovers and contributors for making the tournament colorful,”

local media reports on Friday quoted President Weah as saying.

“Even though it was unfortunate for the game to have ended the way we

saw it, but again, it is part of football. Even in Europe, we saw a

team walk out of the pitch because of alleged cheating. But the

rules of the game say, if you abandon a game or fail to turnout, the

opposing team should be awarded the points,” he said.

President Weah said the national tournament, which ended on Thursday,

was also intended to discover young talents in the country and give them

the opportunity to form part of the national team in the future.

“I saw lots of talented young players, who will make a great impact on

our national team that will represent Liberia in major tournaments,

and I also want to encourage the Nimba County players because they are

potential future national team players,” President Weah said.