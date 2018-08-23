Presidential aspirant calls for national debate by aspirants

A Nigerian journalist and presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC), Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has called for a debate with President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other presidential aspirants.Sowore, who is the publisher of popular online Saharareporters, said on Wednesday that the aspirants should be bold enough to participate in debates about policies and projects they would execute if they become president.

He added that young and new presidential aspirants should also be given the audience and the opportunity to challenge older aspirants through debate.

“If you want to be more serious, you should be bringing these presidential candidates to debate with us. Buhari should be brought out. The media should force them out of their hiding. Let them come and debate the future of Nigeria,” he said.

He argued that contrary to claims, young people have come up with alternatives to the current leaders.

According to him, these alternatives will kick out the old guards in 2019.

He stressed that younger presidential aspirants are the viable alternative to President Buhari and are capable of doing much more in directing the affairs of the nation if elected.

“The alternative is here, that is what we should be debating. We should be talking about the fresh ideas that we are bringing on the table.

“In Nigeria, when we have people like us who have capacity, character, and integrity. We’ve got stamina, intellect, history and pedigree.

“Young people are here to take their country to the next level of prosperity. We want to say goodbye to poverty, incompetence and lackluster kind of leadership that we’ve had in Nigeria,” he added.

He claimed that President Buhari is not willing to speak at a presidential debate because “he is hiding under one finger and by the time you take him out, it will be very obvious that they are no longer capable”.

Sowore is the founder of AAC, one of the new political parties recently registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).