Presidential vote: 2,981 Senegalese will vote in Guinea

A total of 2,981 Senegalese residing in Guinea are expected to vote in 11 polling stations as part of Sunday’s presidential election in neighbouring Senegal.“In Conakry, there are five polling stations while there are six stations in the remote part of the country, including Kindia, Fria, Kamsar, Labe, Kankan and Banankoro. Some 2981 registered in the voting roll,” Doudou Bangoura, chairman of the delegation of the autonomous national electoral commission (DECENA) in Guinea told APA.

Since 8am local time, voters have been showing up in force at polling stations to choose between the five presidential hopefuls.

A total of 746 polling stations are open for Senegalese living abroad.