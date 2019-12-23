President’s appeal for another term grabs Ghana press headlines

An appeal by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to Ghanaians to give him four more years as the country’s head of state has grabbed the press headlines on Monday.The Daily Graphic, Daily Guide and the Chronicle all give prominence to the story reporting that President Nana Addo Dankwa on Sunday appealed to Ghanaians to give him four more years to enable him to continue the work he started.

According to the paper, President Nana Addo made the appeal during the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates Conference in Accra on Sunday.

It continued that, the President Nana Addo said three years of his administration had seen a lot of development, for which reason he was hopeful that Ghanaians would retain him in power in 2020.

The conference was attended by about 6,500 delegates from Ghana and the NPP’s diasporan community.