Press agog with abduction of 1,000 children, fresh attacks in states

The abduction of 1,000 children by Boko Haram and the fresh attacks in Zamfara and other states are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Sun newspaper said the United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) revealed how more than 1,000 children have been abducted by Boko Haram in the North East of Nigeria since 2013.

The number include 276 girls taken from their secondary school in the town of Chibok on April 14, 2014.

The PM News said several persons are feared killed following fresh violence in Taraba and Benue states, both in Nigeria’s North-central region.

The attacks, which reportedly started in Taraba State on Wednesday, was said to have spread to Akaanya and Nenchi villages in Ukun Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving 10 persons dead.

The Punch newspaper said suspected bandits on Wednesday attacked two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing some people.

The Guardian reported the suspension of Pro-Buhari Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) for 90 legislative days by the Senate.

Omo-Agege was suspended on Wednesday during plenary over his remarks that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act, which changes the sequence of elections set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Vanguard newspaper said the House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the payment of $16.9 million to lawyers by Attorney-General of the Federation for the recovery of ‘Abacha loot’.

The Leadership newspaper said for the 14th consecutive time since January 2017, inflation rate inched closer to the single digit target set by both monetary and fiscal authorities for the economy.

The Nation newspaper reported that a battle for the ownership of three oil blocks may lead to a breakdown of law and order in Enugu, Anambra and Kogi states.

This Day said the Supreme Court fixed July 6 for judgment in the appeal of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, against the ruling of the Court of Appeal in his alleged false declaration of his assets trial.