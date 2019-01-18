Press agog with Atiku Abubakar’s visit to U.S, review of revenue allocation

The visit to the United States by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the plan to review revenue allocation to the three tiers of government are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Punch said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said he has arrived in Washington D.C. in the United States of America.

Abubakar said he was in the country for a meeting with US government officials and Nigerians.

The Leadership also reported that the former vice president of Nigeria arrived in Washington DC, United States of America, on a two-day visit.

The Guardian said that the Federal Government has resolved to engage governors of the 36 states of the federation and the Council of State in the review of the nation’s federal allocation sharing formula.

The Sun said the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is demanding that the Presidency should rejig the existing revenue formula before states can pay the new minimum wage of N30,000.

ThisDay reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled the National Financial Inclusion Strategy designed to ensure that at least 80 percent of Nigerians have access to banking and other financial services.

The Vanguard said economists and private sector leaders, at the third edition of the Vanguard National Economic Discourse, V-NED III, called for vision-driven policy interventions that will deliver the nation from socio-economic stagnation and fast track national development.

The Nation newspaper reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the final list of candidates for the February 16 National Assembly polls. No candidates were listed for the APC in Rivers State.