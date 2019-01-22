Press agog with attacks on ex-President Obasanjo, violence polls

The retaliatory attacks on former President Olusegun Obasanjo and presidency’s revelation of the plot to cause mayhem during elections are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Punch said that the All Progressives Congress leaders, including a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday at the presidential rally of the party in Maiduguri, took turns to berate former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his latest attack on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Sun said the Presidency has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s attack of the Federal Government’s TraderMoni microcredit scheme as ignorant and mischievous.

The Leadership said plots by the opposition elements to use Boko Haram insurgents and bandits to scuttle the forthcoming general elections have been uncovered by the federal government.

The Vanguard also reported Federal Government’s allegation of plans by opposition politicians to frustrate the forthcoming elections with a view to establishing an interim government.

ThisDay said that in less than 25 days to the presidential election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reveals that it had uncovered new plot by some political actors to use food vendors around polling units with large voter populations as collection points for cash-for-votes and other forms of material inducement to voters on election day.

The Guardian said that former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, yesterday told a Federal High Court in Lagos how he gave $5 million to the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, three days to the 2014 Ekiti guber polls in his hotel room in Ado-Ekiti.

The Nation said Nigeria got some cheery news from the oil market. Prices rose, reversing earlier losses, as investors latched on to positive supply-side drivers for the market, although concern about the wider economy simmered in the background after data pointed to a slowdown in China.